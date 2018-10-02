Armenia is engaged in CSTO Search 2018 military drills

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Search 2018 military exercises have kicked off at Gvardeysky training ground in Kazakhstan for the intelligence units of CSTO member states’ armed forces.

Armenian Defense Ministry has said that troops from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are involved in the drills.



Around 3000 members of the military from CSTO countries and over 500 pieces of military equipment (including aviation and intelligence equipment, UAVs) are engaged in Search 2018.



The exercises will end on October 5.