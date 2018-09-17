Armenian servicemen to carry out inspection in Turkey

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On September 17-22 the inspection group of Armenian armed forces will carry out an inspection of declared territories in Turkey.
Armenian Defense Ministry noted that the inspection will be accomplished within the frames of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) Treaty.
Mediamax reminds that the inspection group of Armenian armed forces also carried out inspection in Turkey in 2014, 2013 and 2012.
