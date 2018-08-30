666 views

Heads of Armenian Police and Security Council visit policemen on border



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Security Council Office Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Chief of Armenian Police Valery Osipyan visited Tavush marz today to get acquainted with combat duty, carried out by Police forces.

Armenian Police forces to carry out combat duty


“Led by military leadership, we visited units, discussed a number of issues relating to military service,” Armen Grigoryan said.

From August 23 the Police forces have been carrying out combat duty on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, replacing temporary servicemen.

