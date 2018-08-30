663 views

Body of senior lieutenant found in Armenian military unit


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 8:15a.m., the body of senior lieutenant on duty Karen Hovhannisyan was found in N military unit of Armenian Defense Army.

According to the Armenian MoD, he suffered fatal gunshot in the chin and top of head. 

 

Investigation is carried out to clarify the details of the incident.

Comments

