Body of senior lieutenant found in Armenian military unit

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 8:15a.m., the body of senior lieutenant on duty Karen Hovhannisyan was found in N military unit of Armenian Defense Army.
According to the Armenian MoD, he suffered fatal gunshot in the chin and top of head.
Investigation is carried out to clarify the details of the incident.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.