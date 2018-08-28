Armenian state structures get prepared for Shant-2018 military exercise

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Ministry has started the five-day gathering for officials from Armenian state system, territorial administration, other state structures, organizations and Yerevan Municipality.

Armenian MoD noted that the gathering-exercise is aimed at preparing the above mentioned structures for Shant-2018 strategic military exercise for command staff to be held on September 11-13.

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan introduced the main purpose of the exercise, which is providing balanced operation of state structures in case of transition from peaceful to war situation.

Minister Tonoyan attached importance to holding the gathering-exercise in parliamentary government system, when it is necessary to test the harmony and efficiency in all wings of the government.

Security Council Office Secretary Armen Grigoryan, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan and Armenian Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan delivered lectures on the topic.