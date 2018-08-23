Armenian Police forces to carry out combat duty

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that from now on the Police forces will carry out combat duty on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, replacing temporary servicemen.

“We have come to participate in the ceremony of farewell. I would like to express my gratitude to the servicemen of the Armenian Police forces and their relatives for accomplishing this important mission,” Nikol Pashinyan said in a live message on Facebook.