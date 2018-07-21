Chief of General Staff ready to calm concerned citizens with tours in the army

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan has said that “recent weeks saw a spike in the amount of unproven reports about the army on various online platforms, especially in social networks, and the vast majority of those publications is anonymous and cannot be considered reliable or rational”.

“These publications target the command staff first, the reputation and behavior of the officers. It not only has a demoralizing effect on the army personnel, but also often leads to inappropriate and sometimes even illogical speculations in the society,” reads Davtyan’s statement.



Artak Davtyan noted he was ready to “allow any concerned citizen to spend some time at a military base or combat position to learn about the daily life and activities in the army”.



“At the same time, I expect the law enforcement bodies to react quickly to such publications and respond publicly with effective measures,” said Davtyan.