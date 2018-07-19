Armenian PM brands the incident with Russian soldiers “a provocation”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the recent incident with Russian soldiers as "a provocation targeting Armenia’s sovereignty and friendly relations between Armenia and Russia”.
Pashinyan has addressed the event of July 17 during today’s government session and said that “it is an unacceptable incident and the guilty parties must be discovered and held accountable”.
Nikol Pashinyan has added that “the police are already preparing the documents for this case, but we still need to figure out which procedure to use in the investigation in order to achieve results”.
The incident took place nearby Panik village (Shirak marz, Armenia), when soldiers of the Russian 102nd Military Base conducted exercises without prior notice, which caused panic among local residents.
