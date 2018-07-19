Russian commander apologizes for unannounced exercise in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The commander of the Russian military base stationed in Armenia has apologized for the incident near Panik village of Shirak marz. On July 17, servicemen of the Russian base conducted an unannounced military exercises that caused panic among residents of Panik.

On the following day Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received Andrey Ivanov, Russian Charge d’Affaires to Armenia, Major-General Yevgeny Bulavintsev, Russian Military and Air Defense Attaché in Armenia, and Colonel Vladimir Yelkanov, Commander of Russian 102nd Military Base involved in the exercises.



The parties discussed the July 17 incident near Panik and Davit Tonoyan demanded a detailed report on the events of that day.



