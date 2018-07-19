Russian commander apologizes for unannounced exercise in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The commander of the Russian military base stationed in Armenia has apologized for the incident near Panik village of Shirak marz. On July 17, servicemen of the Russian base conducted an unannounced military exercises that caused panic among residents of Panik.
On the following day Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received Andrey Ivanov, Russian Charge d’Affaires to Armenia, Major-General Yevgeny Bulavintsev, Russian Military and Air Defense Attaché in Armenia, and Colonel Vladimir Yelkanov, Commander of Russian 102nd Military Base involved in the exercises.
The parties discussed the July 17 incident near Panik and Davit Tonoyan demanded a detailed report on the events of that day.
Colonel Yelkanov reported about the content, planning and implementation of the exercises, noting in particular that they were included in the 2018 combat readiness program of the base, which the Russian side had previously agreed with Armenian authorities. According to Yelkanov, the command staff of Russian 102nd Base informed corresponding Armenian authorities about the July 17 exercises. Nevertheless, given the fact that not all circumstances were taken into account regarding the convenience of local residents, the Russian side issued an official apology and assured they would be more consistent in planning and implementation of military exercises outside of the Russian Federation in the future.
Davit Tonoyan recommended the Russian representatives to work closer with Armenian Defense Ministry and local administrations and to be careful in strengthening good neighborly relations with civilians, the Defense Ministry said.
