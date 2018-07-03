Armenian MFA: Our army needs no assistance to control Nakhijevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian MFA Spokesman Tigran Balayan has said that Armenia’s partner countries have been operatively informed about the incident at Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Touching on the possibility of stationing CSTO troops on the border at today’s briefing, Balayan has noted:

“I do not think our army needs assistance to control the Nakhijevan sector of the border.

It is the duty of the Armenian Armed Forces to secure the borders of our country, and as the events of recent days have shown, our army is confident and efficient in fulfilling that duty.”

Tigran Balayan has also commented on the military exercise planned in Azerbaijan, noting that “Baku has made it a habit to hold large-scale military exercise without a notice to corresponding OSCE agencies”.

The incident MFA Spokesman refers to is the skirmish that started in the evening of June 30 and continued into the morning of July 1. Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to conduct engineering works to strengthen their positions and were met with return fire from the Armenian side, which burned down one of the Azerbaijani positions.