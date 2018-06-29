360 views

Armenian Defense Ministry holds meeting on army modernization


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The high-ranking officials from the Armenian Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces have held a meeting at the ministry today.

The attendees have discussed a number of issues relating to modernization of the army.

 

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has stressed the importance of reforms in the armed forces and outlined the priorities.

 

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Artsakh Defense Army. 

Comments

