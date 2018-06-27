660 views

First stage of “High Tech conscripts” contest summed up


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The first stage of competition for conscripts, announced by Armenian Defense Ministry and High Tech Cyber Security Center, took place on June 26.

The initiative is aimed at elaboration of high tech solutions in Armenian Armed Forces, their efficient application, as well as more targeted use of servicemen’s skills during the mandatory military service.

The participants of the contest involved software developers, conscripts interested in cyber security and network administration.

The professional committee selects the best conscripts through personal interviews and tasks. The winners will combine military service with professional activity during the 2 years of their service in the army, receiving an opportunity to efficiently use professional skills, getting involved in creating high tech solutions and applying them in the Armenian Armed Forces.

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan was present at the start of the first stage of the competition.

Comments

