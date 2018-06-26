Military draft in Armenia will be tightly controlled, says Defense Minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The entire process of summer draft and the work of the medical commission in particular will be under tight control, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said at the meeting of Republican Military Draft Commission in the ministry’s central assembly point on June 25.

Davit Tonoyan attached importance to ensuring a fair, transparent environment and excluding corruption during the draft.



He emphasized that the ministry will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the documents and medical assessments submitted by the draftees in order to exclude the possibility of drafting people with health issues, as well as to expose and punish draft dodgers who fake illness or commit other penal actions to avoid conscription.