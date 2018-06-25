Armenia puts military police in main airport to guide draftees from abroad

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Ministry has announced that ahead of the 2018 army draft, the military police will be on 24/7 duty in Zvartnots Airport from June 25 and until the completion of the draft.

“This measure is taken in regard to the Armenian Prime Minister’s call to all Armenian citizens of draft age, who currently live abroad, to return to the homeland and fulfill their duty.



The military police will be on 24/7 duty in the airport to answer the arriving draftees’ questions on avoiding the draft dodging-related consequences and criminal prosecution and to properly organize further actions of the young people who arrive to fulfill their army service, guide and assist the draftees,” reads the statement.



The military police will also make sure that members of the military, present in the airport, strictly adhere to the rules for wearing military uniform.