Chief of General Staff promises “uncompromising struggle” against corruption

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan has stated today that “impunity has become a thing of the past”.

“The main stance of the military and political leadership in this new historic situation in Armenia is that we must establish justice and rule of law and fight corruption, permissiveness and impunity.

Recently revealed cases of corruption have touched the armed forces as well. They have served both as a precondition for growing the trust towards law enforcement agencies and the army and as the impetus to continue the principled, consisted efforts for prevention of such crimes.

I assure the public that the army will remain faithful to its mission and continue to fulfill its constitutional function, which is to defend Armenia and Artsakh, secure their borders and territorial integrity. We will operatively respond to even smallest offenses and conduct an uncompromising struggle against those, and we anticipate the public support in this matter,” reads Davtyan’s statement.