Special envoys of Armenia and Turkey “had a good discussion”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Special envoys of Armenia and Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, met within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
“I had a good discussion on Armenia-Turkey normalization process with Serdar Kilic within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum,” wrote Armenia’s special envoy Ruben Rubinyan on X.
Mediamax notes that the recent meeting between Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic was held on July 30, 2024 at the Margara-Alijan border crossing point.
Today’s meeting was the sixth.
