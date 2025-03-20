Margara checkpoint on Armenia-Turkish border to be opened for 10 days

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Margara checkpoint between Armenia and Turkey will be opened for 10 days from March 21 to 31 to transport humanitarian cargo from Armenia to Syria through the territory of Turkey.

The relevant decision was made at today’s cabinet meeting.

The reasoning states that this will enable faster and cost-effective delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria on behalf of Armenia.

Currently, the Margara checkpoint is not operational, and the existing legal regulations make it impossible for cargo and vehicles to pass through this border point.