Mirzoyan-Fidan meeting takes place in Istanbul

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Hakan Fidan met today on the margins of the “3+3” consultative platform held in Istanbul.

“The interlocutors discussed issues on bilateral agenda and the continuation of the dialogue aimed at the full normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed the importance of implementation of the agreements reached within the process.

During the meeting views were exchanged also on regional developments,” the news release of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reads.