Erdogan-Pashinyan meeting as presented by Armenian and Turkish sources

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 24, a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place at the "Turkish House” in New York.

On the same day, the President of Turkey also met with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, that meeting took place at the UN headquarters.

“Turkish House” is a 36-floor building in Manhattan that serves as headquarter for Turkey’s permanent mission to the United Nations and other Turkish diplomatic offices.

The news release issued by the press office of Armenia’s Prime Minister said the following about the meeting:

“The interlocutors made a detailed reference to the steps already taken and the existing agreements reached within the framework of the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

Photo: RA Government

The willingness to continue the normalization process without preconditions and to give a new impulse to the relations was emphasized. The parties also addressed regional issues.

Prime Minister Pashinyan informed President Erdoğan about the current situation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement process, the readiness to sign the agreement on the settlement of relations, as well as the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative of the Armenian government.

Photo: RA Government

Turkish state news agency Anadolu reports that Erdogan said about the “significant progress” made towards the normalization between Ankara and Yerevan without preconditions.

The Turkish president also noted that he supports the establishment of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the establishment of a solid friendship between the two countries in the “new period.”

Photo: Press office of President of Turkey

The photo issued by Erdogan’s press office demonstrates that the Turkish president presented his book “A fairer world is possible” to the Prime Minister of Armenia. It was published in 2021 and is dedicated to the reform issues of the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council.