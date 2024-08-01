Armenian and Turkish special envoys will meet on July 30

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan, said today that on July 30, the meeting of the special representatives of the two countries, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, will take place on the Armenia-Turkey border.

Mediamax notes that Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic did not meet for a long time.

The upcoming meeting will be the fifth since the start of the dialogue.

At the meeting held in Vienna on July 1, 2022, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic agreed to “enable crossing of the Armenia-Turkey land border by third country citizens visiting Armenia and Turkey at the earliest date possible and decided to initiate the necessary process to that end.”

Mediamax notes that during his trip to Armenia’s Armavir region on July 26 of the running year, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited “Margara” customs checkpoint, where he got acquainted with the modernization works. The total cost of the project amounted to 1 billion drams (about $ 2.5 million).