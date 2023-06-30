Pashinyan and Erdogan discuss Armenian-Turkish relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the process of normalization of bilateral relations between the two countries during a telephone conversation.
“The process of implementation of the agreement on the opening of the land border for holders of diplomatic passports and citizens of third countries was discussed,” the Armenian government’s press office reported.
