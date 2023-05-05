Alen Simonyan says Armenia ready for peace with Turkey without preconditions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said today in Turkey that "Armenia is ready for peace and normalization of relations without preconditions.”

National Assembly press office reports that Simonyan stated this at a briefing with Turkish journalists in Ankara.

“Armenia is absolutely sincere in its efforts to normalize relations. If there is a political will, a decision to establish relations, we must understand that the road will not be an easy one. But let’s move on anyway. I hope that my Turkish colleagues will also move forward, and we will use this historic opportunity and open a new page for us and the region,” the Armenian parliament speaker said.