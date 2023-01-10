Pashinyan: “Opening of Armenian-Turkish border takes on global significance”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that Turkey’s decision to lift the air cargo transportation ban is a “welcome step”.

He noted that in the relations between Armenia and Turkey it is important not only to have negotiations, but also undertake measures that will ensure the dynamics in those negotiations.

“This is also very important for the work of special representatives. It is important to have dynamics in our relations. I hope that in the near future the border will be opened for citizens of third countries, and we also expect the border to be opened for diplomatic passport holders.

These events are important not only in terms of Armenia-Turkey relations, as a serious change in international logistics chain is taking place. I think this region is becoming much more interesting in terms of international cargo transportation than before, and is gaining great international importance. The opening of the border between Armenia and Turkey, the opening of the Armenian-Turkish railway takes on much more global significance.

I hope that we will have the opportunity to move through this path,” he said.