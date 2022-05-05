Armenian MFA: Yerevan offers Ankara a substantive “clear step”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan stated today that the proposal of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold the meetings of the special representatives in Armenia and Turkey indicates that in Turkey's perception the process is solely bilateral.

“In this case, it would be logical not to observe almost weekly statements of the representatives of Turkey that they advance the process in coordination with Azerbaijan,” Hunanyan said in response to Armenpress’ inquiry.

“During the previous attempts of normalization, the meetings were held in Armenia and Turkey, both at the level of negotiators and even presidents, but, as you know, no result has been achieved. I mean, the important thing is the political will to reach normalization and the readiness to undertake clear concrete steps. We demonstrate both, and we expect the same from Turkey. If there is a will, the place of the meeting will become a purely logistic issue,” he said.

Hunanyan noted that there is a preliminary understanding between the sides that the next meeting may take place in Vienna, and as soon as the date and the place of the meeting are finally confirmed the public will be informed properly.

He noted that the Armenian side fully agrees with Cavusoglu’s idea that there is a need for bold steps for the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

“We have repeatedly demonstrated our readiness to move forward, including with the participation of the Foreign Minister in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, and the lifting of the economic embargo. The resumption of flights between Armenia and Turkey was also an important bilateral step.

We are convinced that the only way forward is to undertake consistent clear steps. For example, we offered the Turkish side to open the land border for holders of diplomatic passports as a first stage, but the Turkish side is hesitating. We think this will be a small but substantive, importantly, logical step. We hope it will be possible to achieve a result on this issue,” he said.