5/10/15: Assassination in Lori, “billion-dollar projects”, Aznavour’s star in Hollywood

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 22-28, 2007

Assassination of a prosecutor in Lori

Prosecutor of Armenia’s Lori region Albert Kazaryan was assassinated on the night of August 25 in Vanadzor.

Spokesperson of the Armenian President Viktor Soghomonyan stated that “this crime – committed not only against a top prosecutor, but also against the entire law enforcement system – will make relevant authorities fight against crime even more decisively.”

• 5 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 22-28, 2017

20th anniversary of “key” agreement

On August 23 at his meeting with Russian President in Sochi, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated that “The Armenian-Russian strategic, allied relations are special with permanent intensive dialogue on the highest level, significant coordination in foreign affairs, as well as constructive cooperation on international and regional levels, fruitful collaboration in security, military and military-technical sectors.”

Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin on August 23, 2017 Photo: Armenian President's press service

Vladimir Putin noted that Armenia and Russia mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries this year, while “August 29 will be the 20th anniversary of signing the key Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and the Declaration on Allied Cooperation.”

“Billion-dollar projects”

On August 24 at his meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in Yerevan that Armenia has developed friendly and multifaceted relations with Turkmenistan.

Serzh Sargsyan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on August 24, 2017 Photo: Armenian President's press service

“Turkmenistan is a reliable partner, and we are interested in the active development of relations between our states, for which we have all opportunities,” the President of Armenia said.

“I am sure that by joint efforts we can promote large-scale projects, behind which stand modern production and new jobs. At the talks, Mr. President said that he was no longer thinking about millions, but about billions of dollars in projects. This inspires us and, of course, we will work in this direction,” Serzh Sargsyan stated.

Fukuyama: quality of state is Armenia’s biggest problem

American writer, philosopher and political scientist Francis Fukuyama thinks that “one of Armenia’s biggest problems is related to institutions and the quality of the state.”

“There is a lot of danger for Armenia in terms of corruption and patronage. Moreover, being close to Russia does not help solving these problems at all, because they have the same system there. In that respect, I believe that the representatives of the Armenian Diaspora may bring alternative values, ideas and practices to your country, which will certainly contribute to balancing Russia’s influence,” Fukuyama said in an interview to The Armenian Interest analytical center published on August 24.

“The best representatives of Armenian society”

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said on August 25 that “Armenian servicemen are among the best representatives of Armenian society.”

Serzh Sargsyan delivered a commencement speech for class of 2016-2017 from Armenian military educational institutions.

“Only the Armenian independent state could form this new group in our society. Armenian government will do everything possible to solve issues that our distinguished servicemen face,” President of Armenia said.

“Spirits of Sardarapat heroes follow us here, and we all should realize the historic responsibility of providing security for Armenia and preserving the eternal existence of our state,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

“I warmly welcome your efforts”

On August 25 U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills during the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan welcomed the Armenian government’s efforts in fight against corruption and improvement of business climate.

“I warmly welcome your efforts in fight against corruption and improvement of business climate, which contributed to growing interest of American companies and investors in Armenia. We continue considering the best ways of supporting your efforts and deepening bilateral trade and investments with Armenia,” Armenian government’s press service quoted Richard Mills as saying.

Richard Mills also told about the positive feedback he received from Armenian-based U.S. companies on the operation of Armenian State Revenue Committee.

Photo: Armenian President's press service

Touching upon the fight against corruption and State Revenue Committee’s operation, Karen Karapetyan remarked that it is pleasant to receive such feedback on the government’s efforts.

“Nevertheless, we still have a lot to do in these directions, and our reforms will be continuous. We have the commitment to improve business climate and fight against corruption, which is necessary for the development of the Armenian economy,” Armenian PM stressed.

Aznavour’s star in Hollywood

On August 24 legendary singer-song-writer Charles Aznavour was honored with the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

