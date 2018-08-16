5/10/15: YBC urges action, Western Union and Moneygram leave Artsakh

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 13-19, 2003



Armenia offers assistance to post-war operations in Iraq



On August 19, Armenia offered a de-mining platoon and medical officers to assist in the U.S.-led post-war operations in Iraq.



Armenian peacekeepers in Iraq Photo: Armenian MoD

At the Yerevan Brandy Company Photo: Mediamax

• 10 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 13-19, 2008