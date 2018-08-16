5/10/15: YBC urges action, Western Union and Moneygram leave Artsakh

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 13-19, 2003
Armenia offers assistance to post-war operations in Iraq
On August 19, Armenia offered a de-mining platoon and medical officers to assist in the U.S.-led post-war operations in Iraq.
"The Republic of Armenia has maintained permanent liaison with the United States Government before, during, and after Operation Iraqi Freedom to provide all necessary and possible support to the U.S. armed forces," read the media advisory of the Armenian Embassy in Washington.
Yerevan Brandy Company urges action
On the same day the administration of Yerevan Brandy Company (YBC), member of the international Pernod Ricard Group, urged Armenian authorities “to take measures so that the imported spirits of unchecked quality and origin are not used for production of Armenian brandy.”
“Despite the fact that the import of spirits is probably legal, YBC leadership is concerned with the possibility that “cognac from Armenia” that is nothing but simple brandy appears on the market. This might mislead the consumers and result in loss of confidence towards the true Armenian brandy,” read the statement by YBC press service.
• 10 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 13-19, 2008
Western Union and Moneygram disconnect from Karabakh
It became known on August 14 that the branches of Armenian commercial banks in Stepanakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were disconnected from Western Union and Moneygram money transfer systems.
The day before Azerbaijani media reported that the authorities of the country decided to renew the operation of Western Union and Moneygram in the territory of Azerbaijan after the mentioned companies “ceased the illegal activity in the occupied territories”.
The situation in Georgia
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan convened a session of the National Security Council on August 14 to discuss the situation in Georgia, which was at war with Russia at that time.
Sargsyan expressed concern about the conflict and welcomed constructive steps aimed at establishment of peace and stability in the region.
The President emphasized that for Armenia, Russia was a strategic ally and Georgia was a friendly state, for which reason Yerevan was interested in swift, peaceful resolution of the conflict. Sargsyan reiterated Armenia’s willingness to act as a “humanitarian corridor” and ordered to establish a temporary visa-free order for transit trips of citizens of the European Union countries.
