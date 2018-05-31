exclusive
5/10/15: Prince Charles, Suren Khachatryan and the call from OSCE


Photo: OSCE

Prince Charles in Yerevan with Armen Sarkissian and founders of Dilijan school
Suren Khachatryan
Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.  

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

•    15 YEARS AGO: MAY 28 – JUNE 3, 2003

U.S. urges “to move quickly”

On May 31, the United States urged the Government of Armenia “to move quickly” to address the key issues highlighted in the International Election Observation Mission report on parliamentary elections in Armenia.

While speaking at the session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, U.S. Charge d'Affaires Douglas A. Davidson pointed out that the markedly mixed assessment of parliamentary elections “is particularly disappointing considering the great progress that Armenia has otherwise made over the past 11 years in building a modern society of which its people and government can be justly proud.”

•    10 YEARS AGO: MAY 28 – JUNE 3, 2008

“The state stands by the business”

On May 29, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan told Armenian business community that “the state will always stand by business”.

“From now on, going to work, each employee of the tax and customs services should realize that they go to provide services for business and no more than that. People who are unhappy with this approach will be substituted,” said the Armenian President.

According to him, “the atmosphere of mutual trust will become not a temporary phenomenon, but a permanent style of work”.

New Chief of Police

On the same day Serzh Sargsyan signed the decrees dismissing Hayk Harutyunyan as Chief of Police and appointing Alik Sargsyan on that position. Previously, Alik Sargsyan served as governor of Ararat marz.

Final OSCE assessment

OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) released the final assessment on February presidential elections in Armenia on May 30. The document read: “While the 2008 presidential election mostly met OSCE commitments and international standards in the pre-election period and during voting hours, serious challenges to some commitments did emerge, especially after election day.”

The assessment indicated that “this displayed an insufficient regard for standards essential to democratic elections and devalued the overall election process”.

“Improving Armenia's electoral framework does not require so much further technical or legal changes, but rather a genuine commitment by the authorities at all levels, as well as all other political stakeholders, to a democratic electoral process free of undue State interference and in line with OSCE standards,” noted Christian Strohal, Director of the ODIHR.

•    5 YEARS AGO: MAY 28 – JUNE 3, 2013

Prince Charles in Armenia

On May 29, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan met with Prince Charles who arrived in Yerevan upon the invitation of "Yerevan, My Love" charity foundation.

“Our people have a special attitude towards you and it is conditioned by your charity work as well. Your active participation in “Yerevan, My Love” program and your contribution demonstrate it vividly,” said Serzh Sargsyan.
The Armenian President also thanked “Yerevan, My Love” founder Armen Sarkissian for initiating the program and inviting Prince Charles to Armenia.

Prince Charles stressed the importance of “Yerevan, My Love” charity program and Dilijan International School program.

Suren Khachatryan resigns

On June 3 Suren Khachatryan said he would resign as Syunik marz governor before the completion of the investigation.
"I am sorry I couldn't prevent the tragic incident that took place near my house. Now the objective investigation will answer all questions. Everyone should be held accountable, including me. I decided to resign as Syunik marz governor before the completion of the investigation, and I already received the approval from the governing body,” read Khachatryan’s statement.

The mentioned incident took place in the evening on June 1 nearby the governor’s house, killing one and wounding two people.

Ara Tadevosyan

