5/10/15: Prince Charles, Suren Khachatryan and the call from OSCE

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: MAY 28 – JUNE 3, 2003



U.S. urges “to move quickly”



On May 31, the United States urged the Government of Armenia “to move quickly” to address the key issues highlighted in the International Election Observation Mission report on parliamentary elections in Armenia.



While speaking at the session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, U.S. Charge d'Affaires Douglas A. Davidson pointed out that the markedly mixed assessment of parliamentary elections “is particularly disappointing considering the great progress that Armenia has otherwise made over the past 11 years in building a modern society of which its people and government can be justly proud.”



• 10 YEARS AGO: MAY 28 – JUNE 3, 2008



“The state stands by the business”



On May 29, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan told Armenian business community that “the state will always stand by business”.



“From now on, going to work, each employee of the tax and customs services should realize that they go to provide services for business and no more than that. People who are unhappy with this approach will be substituted,” said the Armenian President.



According to him, “the atmosphere of mutual trust will become not a temporary phenomenon, but a permanent style of work”.



New Chief of Police



On the same day Serzh Sargsyan signed the decrees dismissing Hayk Harutyunyan as Chief of Police and appointing Alik Sargsyan on that position. Previously, Alik Sargsyan served as governor of Ararat marz.



Final OSCE assessment



OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) released the final assessment on February presidential elections in Armenia on May 30. The document read: “While the 2008 presidential election mostly met OSCE commitments and international standards in the pre-election period and during voting hours, serious challenges to some commitments did emerge, especially after election day.”



