My Step alliance wins, Hayk Marutyan is elected Yerevan mayor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has released the preliminary results of the early elections to the Council of the Elders of Yerevan that took place on September 23.

Out of 848 343 eligible voters, 370 323 cast their ballots (43.65%).



My Step alliance recorded a convincing win with 294 109 votes (81.06%), which means their candidate Hayk Marutyan is now the elected mayor of Yerevan.



Prosperous Armenia Party finished second with 25 219 votes (6.95%) and “Light” alliance came third with 18 112 (4.99%) votes.



Overall, 12 political forces ran in the early elections to the Council of the Elders of Yerevan: 8 parties and 4 alliances.