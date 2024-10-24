Erdogan expects Putin to visit Turkey “in a very short time”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit his country.

Specific dates have yet to be agreed upon, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS, commenting on the meeting of the two leaders in Kazan on October 23.

Erdogan said after the meeting that he expects Putin to visit Turkey “in a very short time.”

“The meeting discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, the war in Ukraine, Israeli attacks in the region, regional and global issues. President Erdogan said that relations between Turkey and Russia are being fostered and efforts are being made to develop them in all directions,” the Turkish leader’s administration said following the talks.

At the beginning of the meeting, Vladimir Putin noted that “as usual, we will also talk about regional issues of special importance for our countries, the Syrian peace process and normalization of the situation in Transcaucasia.”