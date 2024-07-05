Leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan hold “historic” trilateral meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held in Astana on July 3.

Azertaj reports that the participants of the meeting emphasized that it was the first meeting in the trilateral format and had “historical significance.” They stated that from now on such meetings will be regular.

During the meeting “a concern was expressed over the policy of militarization in the South Caucasus by extra-regional states,” the report said.

“The political and moral support by fraternal Turkey and Pakistan to Azerbaijan during the 44-day Patriotic War was emphasized,” Azertaj writes.