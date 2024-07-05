Leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan hold “historic” trilateral meeting - Mediamax.am

912 views

Leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan hold “historic” trilateral meeting


Photo: https://azertag.az/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held in Astana on July 3.

Azertaj reports that the participants of the meeting emphasized that it was the first meeting in the trilateral format and had “historical significance.” They stated that from now on such meetings will be regular.

 

During the meeting “a concern was expressed over the policy of militarization in the South Caucasus by extra-regional states,” the report said.

 

“The political and moral support by fraternal Turkey and Pakistan to Azerbaijan during the 44-day Patriotic War was emphasized,” Azertaj writes.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Armenia and the world | July 4, 2024 16:12
Armenia and Israel should not harm each other but work together

Region | July 4, 2024 13:15
“Return to Western Azerbaijan” forum held in Kars

Foreign Policy | July 4, 2024 12:46
Armenia’s vision is having strategic partnership with the U.S.
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024