Xi Jinping offers Erdogan to develop strategic cooperation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated today Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkey and offered him to develop strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Citing China’s Central Television, TASS reports that in his message to Erdogan,Xi Jinping said that he “attaches great attention to contacts with Ankara and aims to jointly strengthen interaction based on mutual support and mutual understanding in resolving issues related to the core interests of China and Turkey.”