New biometric system to be introduced in Armenia by second half of 2026

Yerevan, /Mediamax/. The French consortium "IDEMIA Identity Security France and A.C.I. Technology S.à.r.l.” has been recognized as the winner of the competition for the implementation of Armenia’s new biometric system.

Armenia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan, and Régis Bouchier, Executive Director of HAYPASS CJSC – a company founded by the consortium – signed an agreement on the issuance and provision of identity documents, as well as the operation and maintenance of the associated systems.

Society | 2025-04-01 10:51:32 Company selected for biometric document production

By the second half of 2026, the company will introduce a new infrastructure with new biometric data collection solutions and a geographical network with modern offices, which will be equipped with technical systems aligned with international industry standards. The program also includes the modernization of building conditions, server economy and printing equipment at the Service’s headquarters.

As part of the initiative, Armenian citizens and individuals with other legal statuses will be provided with secure, high-quality identity documents. The project will also set a new benchmark for the protection of personal data and legal identity in Armenia.