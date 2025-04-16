Ruben Vardanyan’s “trial” continued in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 15, the trial of Ruben Vardanyan continued in Baku Military Court.
According to Azerbaijani media, more than a dozen “victims” testified that they “were injured during provocations in various directions by remnants of the Armenian army and Armenian illegal armed groups.”
None of the “victims” mentioned Ruben Vardanyan in their “testimonies”, however each of them “asked the court to impose the harshest sentence on the accused.”
The next session is scheduled for April 22.
