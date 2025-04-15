“Fault lines” in the South Caucasus to be discussed at American University

Yerevan /Mediamax/. From April 18-19, the American University of Armenia (AUA) Turpanjian Institute of Social Sciences, will host an international conference entitled "The South Caucasus Along Fault Lines: Regional and International Perspectives.”

The program features five thematic sessions and a roundtable discussion focusing on prospects for peace in the short term.

“The South Caucasus has been historically, and is currently, a strategic crossroads linking China and India with Western Asia and the seas adjacent to it. Today, it is highly significant for various vast transport and commercial projects originating, among others, in Central Asia, China, and India,” the AUA announcement says.

The conference will cover democratization processes in the region; the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict; the evolving trends in the influence of both traditional foreign actors such as Russia, the European Union, and the United States as well as more distant powers like China and India in the South Caucasus; the complex and evolving processes in relationships between the South Caucasus states and its neighboring countries, particularly Iran, Turkey and Russia.

Among the speakers of the event will be Professor Cengiz Aktar from University of Athens, Professor Mustafa Aydin, from Istanbul Kadir Has University, Professor Shalva Dzebisashvili, from University of Georgia, Altay Goyushov, Research Fellow from CERI/Sciences Po (Paris), Stephen Jones, Senior Researcher from Harvard University’s Davis Center, Professor Ahmad Kazemi, from Islamic Azad University (Tehran).

More information about the speakers and panel discussions for the event is available on the official website of the Turpanjian Institute of Social Sciences, along with the complete program agenda.

Conference registration is now open - secure your spot today by filling in this form.