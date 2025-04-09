Armenia and Germany develop cultural collaboration

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia and Germany are giving new momentum to their bilateral relations, with a particular focus on cultural collaboration.

Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reports that Minister Zhanna Andreasyan said this following the signing of a joint declaration of intent on cultural cooperation between the ministry and Germany’s Federal Foreign Office.

“This document is yet another evidence of the expansion of cooperation,” the minister said.

German Ambassador Claudia Busch said that the memorandum lays a strong foundation for more substantial cooperation.

“The German side attaches importance to deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of culture and education,” the ambassador said.

Under the joint declaration, the parties encourage the exchange of experience and specialists between relevant institutions and organizations of the two countries, as well as cooperation in literature, theater, cinematography, music, fine arts, preservation of monuments and intangible cultural heritage.