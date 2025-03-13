Ruben Vardanyan suspends his hunger strike and makes important statements - Mediamax.am

2886 views

Ruben Vardanyan suspends his hunger strike and makes important statements


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During a phone call relayed through his family, Ruben Vardanyan sent two audio messages from a Baku prison.

He requested that one be published today and the other on Sunday.

 

Vardanyan also stated that his next statement will only be made at the final court session - and only if representatives of the international community are present.

 

 

In the audio message released today, he emphasized that his hunger strike was not merely a protest but an effort to draw attention to the injustice of the trial and the broader situation faced by Armenians:

 

“I had several goals when I did this, when I declared my hunger strike: to show that there is no trial, but a farce; to show that it is not me who is being judged, but all Armenians and the state itself; and to show the price that had to be paid by all those who, in their hearts, would have been happy to stay and live here (in Artsakh), and not leave.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | March 13, 2025 17:22
Armenian MFA: Peace agreement ready for signing

Society | March 13, 2025 16:01
Ruben Vardanyan suspends his hunger strike and makes important statements

Interviews | March 13, 2025 17:15
Stefan Meister: After Charles Michel’s fail EU doesn’t want to burn its hands in the Caucasus
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025