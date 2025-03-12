American Christian leaders urge Trump to take action to free Armenian hostages

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Christian Newswire has published a letter of the coalition of American Christian leaders, urging U.S. President Donald Trump to take decisive action to free 23 Armenian Christians and one Azerbaijani Christian convert held by Azerbaijani authorities.

The letter states that among them is Ruben Vardanyan, who remains in extremely critical condition as his hunger strike extends into its 21st day, leaving his health rapidly deteriorating in Azerbaijani detention.

In their appeal, the signatories cite credible reports of torture and ongoing abuse, emphasizing their belief that President Trump’s leadership is uniquely positioned to resolve this crisis, and that swift action is needed to save Christian lives.

“We believe you are the only one who can rescue these Christian hostages. Almost two years ago, Azerbaijan ethnically cleansed more than 120,000 Christian Armenians from their ancestral homes, while the Biden administration refused to take action. Since then, 23 Christian Armenian hostages and one Azeri Christian convert have been subjected to routine torture. The International Committee of the Red Cross - the only organization permitted to check on their well-being - was ordered to leave the country in recent days,” the letter says.

They also thanked Trump for his support of Armenia and persecuted Christians, during his campaign:

“Thank you for your support for Armenia and persecuted Christians during your campaign. Your statement was powerful and sent a clear message to those who would undermine Armenia’s security and their rich Christian heritage as the first country in the history of the world to embrace the gospel of Christ.”

The letter was signed by:

Dr. Alveda King, Chair, Center for the American Dream

Hon. Michele Bachmann, Dean, Robertson School of Government

Sohrab Ahmari, US Editor, UnHerd

Rod Dreher, Journalist and Author

Troy Miller, President & CEO, National Religious Broadcasters

Ambassador Sam Brownback, Co-Chair, IRF Summit

Sean Feucht, Missionary, Musician, Activist, Author, and Speaker

William Wolfe, Executive Director, Center for Baptist Leadership

Bob Vander Plaats, President and CEO, The FAMiLY Leader

Dede Laugesen, Executive Director, Save the Persecuted Christians

Suzanne Bock Grishman, Executive Director, Mercury One, Inc. & The Nazarene Fund

Ambassador Alberto Fernandez, Vice President, Middle East Media Research Institute

Dr. Jim Garlow, CEO, Well Versed

Rev. Rosemary Schindler Garlow, CEO, Schindler’s Ark

Dr. David Curry, USCIRF Commissioner

Nadine Maenza, President, IRF Secretariat

Denise Bubeck, Board Member, Save Armenia

Dr. Paul Murray, International VP, Global Peace Foundation.