Izmirlian Foundation to support the renovation of YSU Library main lobby

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The 105th anniversary of the Sarkis and Marie Izmirlian Library at YSU was marked by a significant milestone in collaboration. YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan and Izmirlian Foundation Director Armen Chobanyan signed a donation agreement, through which the foundation will support the renovation of the library’s main lobby.

The Izmirlian Foundation’s contribution goes beyond financial support; it reflects a strong commitment to fostering a modern educational environment.

With a $‌500,000 donation, the foundation will facilitate the complete renovation of the library’s first-floor lobby, the modernization of the lighting system, and the installation of a glass roof, creating an innovative, contemporary, and inspiring space for students, faculty, and researchers.

YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan welcomed the Izmirlian Foundation’s support and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Izmirlian family and the Foundation for making this transformative project possible.

"Today, we are launching an initiative that we have long envisioned. Every great endeavor begins with a dream. We had this dream, put it into words, and now, we see it coming to life. A key aspect of the project’s implementation is the furnishing, which YSU has committed to completing. Work in this direction is already underway," said Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, adding that the grand opening of the library’s first floor is set for this year.

The Rector emphasized that these efforts aim to encourage students to spend more time in the library by providing a modern and inspiring environment for studying, reading, and research.

Armen Chobanyan, Director of the Izmirlian Foundation, underscored the importance of this collaboration, stating:

"We see this as the outcome of joint efforts and a continuation of the partnership we have developed with Yerevan State University. The university is undergoing continuous transformation, which is essential for our country’s development."

He further highlighted that such partnerships are long-term investments in Armenia’s educational and scientific advancement.

As one of YSU’s strongest supporters, the Izmirlian Foundation’s contribution will expand the library’s role, transforming it from a traditional reading space into a dynamic, multifunctional hub for discussions, seminars, and scientific research. The renovated library lobby will serve as a platform where innovation and creativity merge with continuous learning and research.

To commemorate the 105th anniversary of the library, Director Avetik Mejlumyan presented guests with a book-album dedicated to Armenian miniature artist Minas.

Currently, the library houses approximately 1.5 million volumes. In keeping with scientific and technological advancements, its collection continues to grow through state allocations, book exchanges, grants, and donations. The library is enriched with modern literature and specialized collections, including Galust Gulbenkian Collection (4,400 volumes), H. Takesyan Collection (2,800 volumes), A. Sakharov Collection (1,200 volumes).

Since October 7, 1997, YSU’s Scientific Library has been named after Sarkis and Marie Izmirlian. Their son, Dikran Izmirlian, is a National Hero of Armenia, while their grandson, Sarkis Izmirlian, serves as Chairman of the Izmirlian Foundation and an Honorary Doctor of YSU.

This partnership between YSU and the Izmirlian Foundation underscores the importance of initiatives that promote educational and scientific progress, ultimately contributing to the intellectual development of Armenian students, scholars, and researchers.