The European Union Launches New Civil Society Actions to Support Refugees in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On 23 January 2025 The European Union Delegation to Armenia has announced the launch of three new projects designed to address the needs of refugees. These initiatives implemented by local and international civil society organizations (CSOs), demonstrate the EU's ongoing commitment to fostering economic integration, promoting social inclusion, and safeguarding the fundamental rights of refugees.

These EU-funded projects adopt a comprehensive approach to supporting refugees, addressing key areas of need:

• Three4ResilientArmenia: This project focuses on creating sustainable livelihoods, encouraging business growth, and providing employment opportunities for displaced individuals and host communities. Implemented by Armenian Caritas, Impact Hub Yerevan, and Iris Business Incubator, it supports business start-ups, strengthens existing enterprises, and offers reskilling and employment programs.

• RISE – Armenia: This project focuses on enhancing local social protection systems, broadening access to social care and socio-rehabilitation services, and strengthening the capacity of social workers. Implemented by World Vision Armenia, People in Need, and the Armenian Association of Social Workers, it supports addressing critical social needs for refugees and vulnerable groups.

• Human Rights for and with Refugees: This project focuses on empowering refugees by providing essential knowledge about their rights, addressing vulnerabilities, and improving access to user-friendly resources on their entitlements and opportunities. It is implemented by Democracy Development Foundation, Estonian Refugee Council, Coalition to Stop Violence Against Women, and Commit Global.

Since September 2023, the EU has allocated over €67 million to address the needs of refugees. This includes €18 million in immediate humanitarian aid provided by the European Commission’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (DG ECHO). Speaking at the launch, Mr. Andreas Papaconstantinou, Director for the Neighbourhood, Middle East, South-West, and Central Asia at DG ECHO, emphasized the EU's dual focus on addressing urgent needs and fostering sustainable integration "Our collective goal is not only to address immediate needs but to empower refugees and host communities, ensuring a resilient and inclusive society for all".

To support the efforts of the Government of Armenia aimed at addressing the needs of the refugees in 2024, the EU contributed €15 million in budget support to the Armenian government, with an additional €25 million planned for 2025.

Speaking about the measures implemented by the Government to adress the needs of the refugees Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Armen Ghazaryan has reaffirmed that the Government prioritises efforts aimed integration of the displaced from Nagorn-Karabakh and its commitment to continuous support. Mr Ghazaryan has emphasized the importance of joint efforts aimed at integration, as well as strengthening the resilience of Armenia.

The €8.8 million allocated for CSO-led projects to enhance livelihoods, social services, and human rights is to complete efforts led by the Government and development partners. During the event, Mr. Vassilis Maragos, EU Ambassador to Armenia, reiterated: "The European Union remains steadfast in fostering socio-economic integration for refugees in Armenia. Building partnerships and empowering refugee and host communities and are key to creating lasting, inclusive solutions that leave no one behind".