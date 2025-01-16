Mediamax to publish “Ashes of Our Fathers: Inside the Fall of Nagorno-Karabakh” in Armenian

Mediamax Media Company has acquired the exclusive right to translate into Armenian and publish the book "Ashes of Our Fathers: Inside the Fall of Nagorno-Karabakh” written by British journalist Gabriel Gavin.

The book was published in January of this year by the Hurst Publishers.

Mediamax’s exclusive interview with Gabriel Gavin is available at this link.

Commenting on the book’s translation into Armenian, the author told Mediamax:

“The three years I spent doing the reporting for ‘Ashes of Our Fathers’ took me up and down Armenia; from drinking khndzori oghi [apple vodka] in Sotk as smoke still rose above the houses, to sharing Haykakan [Armenian] coffee out of cut-up Coca Cola bottles with families waiting for their loved ones at the border in Kornidzor.

Interviews | 2025-01-09 17:51:52 Gabriel Gavin: The world did nothing as Nagorno-Karabakh’s entire population was forced to flee their homes

The stories I’ve heard from ordinary Armenians - and Azerbaijanis - are why I felt I had to write this book, and I am humbled to think some of those people might now be able to read it. While their experiences should be remembered regardless, unfortunately what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh needs to be understood now more than ever.”

Lara Weisweiler-Wu, Senior Editor at Hurst Publishers, said:

“‘Ashes of Our Fathers’ is a sharp, powerful and moving portrait of a place and its people. World leaders may have forgotten Nagorno-Karabakh, but no reader of Gabriel’s wonderful, bittersweet book can say the same - it’s only right for Armenian-readers to be among them.”

Mediamax will publish the Armenian translation of “Ashes of Our Fathers: Inside the Fall of Nagorno-Karabakh” in 2025.