Minister of Internal Affairs visits Marie Izmirlian Orphanage

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan participated in the New Year celebration at the Marie Izmirlian orphanage.
The children presented to the guests musical and dance performances.
The event was also attended by Aram Hovhannisyan, the Head of Police and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Armen Mkrtchyan, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, and Artur Khudinyan, Head of the Patrol Service.
