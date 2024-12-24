Mediamax paid 724.5 million drams to the state budget over 25 years

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During 1999-2024, Mediamax paid a total of 724.5 million drams (approximately 1 810 000 USD) in taxes and other mandatory payments, of which 348.7 million (about 48%) were direct taxes.

From 1999 to 2018, the total volume of taxes and other mandatory payments amounted to 398.5 million drams, and the figure for 2019-2024 was 326 million drams.

Data is presented as of December 1, 2024, with the full picture available on January 31, 2025.

Since 1999, Mediamax has been operating through “Media Max” CJSC, and since 2015 also through “Mediamax Media Company” LLC. The founders of Mediamax are also founders of “Mediabrand Impex” CJSC, which provides PR services.

***

From 1999 to 2024, “Mediamax Media Company” LLC paid a total of 398 million drams to the state budget.

During the mentioned period, “Mediamax Media Company” LLC paid 52.7 million drams in profit tax and 145.7 million drams in income tax.

***

From 1999 to 2024, “Media Max” CJSC paid a total of 262.8 million drams to the state budget.

During the mentioned period, “Media Max” CJSC paid 65.6 million drams in profit tax and 42.5 million drams in income tax.

***

From 1999 to 2024, “Mediabrand Impex” CJSC paid a total of 64 million drams to the state budget.

During the specified period, “Mediabrand Impex” CJSC paid 12.7 million drams in turnover tax, 7 million drams in profit tax, and 22.3 million drams in income tax.