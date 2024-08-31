The Armenian Cathedral to be re-consecrated on September

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 28, at 5:00 p.m., in the St. Trdat Open Altar of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the ceremony of the blessing of Holy Muron will take place.

On September 29, at 10:30 a.m., the re-consecration ceremony of the Mother Cathedral will take place.

The Holy See press office reported that the decisions were made on August 29, at the meeting of the Coordinating Committee chaired by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

The ceremonies of re-consecration and blessing of Holy Muron will be broadcast live.