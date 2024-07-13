Ronald Suny: Armenia’s dream of becoming a “New Israel” was unrealistic - Mediamax.am

exclusive
1518 views

Ronald Suny: Armenia’s dream of becoming a “New Israel” was unrealistic


Photo: Mediamax


Ronald Grigor Suny, Distinguished University Professor of History at the University of Michigan, Emeritus Professor of Political Science and History at the University of Chicago, spoke about the causes and consequences of the 2020 war.

 

The historian believes that Armenia’s dream of becoming a “New Israel” was unrealistic, and manifestations of “imperial overreach” eventually led to disaster.

 

 

Topics of conversation

 

00:00 –  Introduction

01:00 –  “The death of the Armenian dream was predictable, but not inevitable”

03:30 –  The dream of becoming a “New Israel” was unrealistic

05:20 –  Possible and impossible concessions

07:40 –  Does war sober people?

10:50 –  The perspective of the peace treaty, the role of the US and Russia

13:40 –  The lessons of history and the imperative of strengthening Armenia

18:30 –  International pressure does not always yield results

23:40 –  The dilemma of being obsessed with history and looking to the future

26:30 –  “History of the Armenian Genocide” book

29:30 –  Perception of Armenia’s problems by the Diaspora

33:25 –  The roots and the importance of being Armenian

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Education | July 11, 2024 15:11
Pashinyan’s proposal came to life: “History of Armenia” instead of “History of Armenians”

The Resilient Syunik Team Europe | July 12, 2024 17:34
Support for border village residents aimed at building resilient communities

Society | July 11, 2024 17:38
Ronald Suny: Armenia’s dream of becoming a “New Israel” was unrealistic
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024