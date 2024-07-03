Summary of “Why Are There No Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh?” published

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Summary of the special report “Why Are There No Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh?” has been published.

The report documents how ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh were intentionally subjected to regular attacks, intimidation, deprivation of basic rights and adequate living conditions, and forced displacement by the Azerbaijani state.

The report was jointly prepared by Freedom House, International Partnership for Human Rights, Democracy Development Foundation, Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly - Vanadzor, Protection of Rights without Borders NGO, Law Development and Protections Foundation, and Truth Hounds.

The gathered evidence demonstrates that the Azerbaijani state acted upon a comprehensive, methodically implemented strategy to empty Nagorno-Karabakh of its ethnic Armenian population and historical and cultural presence.

During in-depth interviews with more than 330 victims, gross violations of human rights, breaches of international humanitarian law and international criminal law norms by the Azerbaijani officials were recorded.

The fact-finding mission has determined that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that these practices by Azerbaijani authorities constitute crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, including Article 7 (crimes against humanity), and Article 8 (war crimes), and align with the definition of deportation or forcible transfer of population. Besides, the documented actions of Azerbaijan meet the criteria for ethnic cleansing as understood in the context of the former Yugoslavia conflict.

The full report will be available in September 2024.