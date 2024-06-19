Afeyan, Heffern and Warlick to discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani peace prospects

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On June 25, the US Atlantic Council will host the discussion “Are Armenia and Azerbaijan on the verge of peace?”.
The participants of the discussion are:
Nubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna company;
Luke Coffey, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute;
Former US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern;
Former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick;
Member of the board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Esmira Jafarova.
To follow the discussion, you need to register here:
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/event/are-armenia-and-azerbaijan-on-the-verge-of-peace/
