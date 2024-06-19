Afeyan, Heffern and Warlick to discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani peace prospects

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On June 25, the US Atlantic Council will host the discussion “Are Armenia and Azerbaijan on the verge of peace?”.

The participants of the discussion are:

Nubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna company;

Luke Coffey, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute;

Former US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern;

Former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick;

Member of the board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Esmira Jafarova.

To follow the discussion, you need to register here:

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/event/are-armenia-and-azerbaijan-on-the-verge-of-peace/