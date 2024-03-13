Garik Israyelyan awarded medal for “Services to the Motherland”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Astrophysicist, co-founder of the STARMUS international festival, Garik Israelyan has been awarded the medal "For Services to the Fatherland" of the 1st degree for his significant contribution to the development of science and education
Today, Garik Israelyan was hosted at the residence of Armenia’s President, where Vahagn Khachaturyan handed over him the high award.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.