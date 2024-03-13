Garik Israyelyan awarded medal for “Services to the Motherland”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Astrophysicist, co-founder of the STARMUS international festival, Garik Israelyan has been awarded the medal "For Services to the Fatherland" of the 1st degree for his significant contribution to the development of science and education

Today, Garik Israelyan was hosted at the residence of Armenia’s President, where Vahagn Khachaturyan handed over him the high award.