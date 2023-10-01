Gillan and Iommi congratulate the 10th anniversary of the music school in Armenia

September 20, 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of new building of Gyumri N 6 Music School built within the framework of the Armenia Grateful 2 Rock/Rock Aid Armenia project.

Prior to the anniversary, Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi addressed letters to school teachers and students.

We were going to publish them on our website on September 20, but did not do it due to Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh as a result of which more then 100 000 Armenians were forcibly deported from their historic homeland.

However, we decided to publish the letters today, in order to show in this atmosphere of widespread despair that there are still people in the world who care about Armenia and the Armenian people.

In 2013, Ian Gillan came to Armenia to participate in the opening of a special school, and in 2019, Gillan and Iommi visited the school together.

Below are the letters.

08 September 2023

To the staff and students at ‘Our School in Gyumri’

Dear All,

May I take this opportunity to wish you all a happy 10th anniversary.

It was a joy and a privilege to play a small part in the building of your lovely school of music.

I remember when the cold wind was blowing through the broken walls and your hands were cold, and yet you all persevered under such difficult conditions and gave everything to your music. I was deeply touched by the dedication of the staff and the application of the students in that broken place.

There is a special place in my heart for you all, so I am sending love and encouragement with the simple message that ‘Music can be a friend for life’ so please continue to fill the world with melody, harmony and rhythm, textured skill and expression. It really does mean so much to us all.

Thank you for your wonderful efforts, I hope to see you again before too long.

All my love,

Ian Gillan

Ian Gillan and Tony Iommi in Armenia in 2019 Photo: Mediamax

September 14, 2023

Armenia Music School,

Greetings from the UK, I can’t believe it’s 14 years since I first came to Armenia and Jon and Ara brought us to your school.

What a difference when I came back 4 years ago, from the old tin sheds to clean, heated rooms and plenty of instruments. A thank you to Tim Irving in Canada amongst others!

I know from my visits that the standard is set very high, and I hope all who pass through enjoy their time at the school as well – may it be fun and enjoyable as well as educational.

Best wishes,

Tony Iommi

Black Sabbath