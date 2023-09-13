Romano Prodi awarded YSU Honorary Doctorate Degree

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Prime Minister of Italy, former President of the European Commission, Romano Prodi, was awarded the Honorary Doctorate Degree of Yerevan State University (YSU).
After the ceremony, Romano Prodi delivered a lecture on “Complex World Order”, presenting his ideas about the new world order, its periodic changes, positive and negative phenomena, wars and conflicts, the balance of forces in the world.
