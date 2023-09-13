Romano Prodi awarded YSU Honorary Doctorate Degree - Mediamax.am

308 views

Romano Prodi awarded YSU Honorary Doctorate Degree


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Prime Minister of Italy, former President of the European Commission, Romano Prodi, was awarded the Honorary Doctorate Degree of Yerevan State University (YSU).

After the ceremony, Romano Prodi delivered a lecture on “Complex World Order”, presenting his ideas about the new world order, its periodic changes, positive and negative phenomena, wars and conflicts, the balance of forces in the world.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | September 13, 2023 12:25
Iran’s defense minister believes no war to break between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Society | September 13, 2023 11:52
Romano Prodi awarded YSU Honorary Doctorate Degree

Region | September 13, 2023 11:32
Charles Michel says opening of Agdam-Askeran route - “important step”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023