American University of Armenia has a new President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. From September 1 Bruce Boghosian will serve as the next President of the American University of Armenia (AUA).

Bruce Boghosian is currently a professor in the Department of Mathematics at Tufts University. He previously served as President of AUA from 2010 to 2014, leading the University through rapid expansion, including the creation of undergraduate programs.

Dr. Boghosian has been a professor at Tufts University since 2000. He has served in a variety of leadership roles at Tufts, including Chair of the Department of Mathematics and Co-Director of the Master of Arts Program in Data Analytics.